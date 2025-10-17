New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The University of Delhi (DU) on Friday constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the alleged physical assault on a faculty member by Deepika Jha, Joint Secretary of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), at BR Ambedkar College.

The six-member committee will be chaired by Professor Neeta Sehgal from the Department of Zoology. The panel has been tasked with investigating the incident and submitting a factual report at the earliest, with DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh directing them to submit its report within two weeks.

According to the university, the inquiry committee comprises of Professor Neeta Sehgal as chairperson and Professor Jyoti Trehan Sharma, DU's Joint Proctor, as member secretary. Other members include Professor (Dr) Rama, Principal of Hansraj College; Professor Swati Diwakar (Department of Environmental Studies); Professor Darvinder Kumar, Principal of PGDAV College; and Awadhesh Kumar, Joint Proctor.

The committee has been asked to look into all aspects of the incident and submit its report to the Vice-Chancellor for further action.

This has come a day after Delhi University professor Sujit Kumar was allegedly assaulted by Jha, sparking widespread condemnation from teachers and student groups across the university.

According to the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), Jha slapped Kumar of the Commerce Department, who is also the convener of the college's disciplinary committee, inside the principal's office during an argument on Wednesday.

The committee was reportedly probing an earlier incident involving ABVP members accused of attacking other students.

A purported CCTV video shared by teachers shows Jha standing up during a discussion and slapping the professor sitting beside her. A woman police officer present at the scene is seen trying to restrain her.

DTF alleged that Jha, along with the DUSU president and nearly 50 students, forcibly entered the college premises, misbehaved with teachers, and demanded Prof Kumar's resignation. Following the incident, all members of the disciplinary committee resigned, citing safety concerns.

"This incident reflects a growing culture of mob intimidation on campus. Unless the safety of teachers is ensured, they cannot discharge their duties freely," DTF said in a statement signed by president Rajib Ray and secretary Abha Dev Habib.

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) executive member VS Dixit called the incident "deeply condemnable" and urged the teachers' body to take immediate cognisance and demand strict action.

Kirori Mal College professor and DTF treasurer Rudrashish Chakraborty termed it "part of a series of lumpen acts by ABVP, enabled by the university administration." (ANI)

