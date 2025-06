New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi University has launched a new initiative aimed at empowering school students from Scheduled Tribes through skill development and higher education readiness.

The first batch of the scheme, Janajati Immersive Holistic Intervention for Novel Development, or JAIHIND, comprises 25 meritorious students from the Tangkhul Naga tribe in Manipur's Ukhrul district, the varsity said in a statement.

The scheme was launched at an event on campus with Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Education, as the chief guest.

"The goal of the JAIHIND scheme is to provide school students from remote tribal areas — from classes 9 to 12 — with practical skills and orientation for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), thereby preparing them for a sustainable livelihood and access to higher education," Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

The inaugural two-week programme, from June 17 to June 29, will have 13 boys and 12 girls selected from four government schools in the Ukhrul district. All participants belong to the Tangkhul Naga tribe and were chosen on academic merit.

Joshi called the initiative a "golden opportunity" for firsthand exposure to Delhi and the Delhi University.

Drawing on his experience as the former deputy commissioner of Ukhrul, he said, "I understand the unique challenges you face. This program(me) will open new doors and perspectives for you."

He also informed the students about the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalakshmi Yojana, which provides financial assistance to academically capable but economically disadvantaged students pursuing higher education.

The programme's curriculum is tailored to local relevance, with skills such as artificial container-based pisciculture and fish feed production part of it due to the absence of natural still water bodies in hill regions, Dean of Academics Prof K Ratnabali said.

