New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The CPM's student wing SFI held a protest at the Delhi University Vice Chancellor Office on Wednesday, demanding reopening of campus, rollback of the National Education Policy and a complete fee waiver for needy students.

The Student's Federation of India (SFI) also demanded a provision to pay the tuition fee in installments and an order to be issued to extend the last date of fee payments.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death in Dwarka, Tries To Frame It As Suicide; Arrested.

Over 100 students from different DU colleges joined the protest, an SFI statement said.

A delegation of SFI members also submitted a memorandum to the VC Yogesh Singh. The police denied permission to protest and barricading was done to resist students from protesting, the statement said.

Also Read | Wipro's Consolidated Year-on-Year Net Profit Grows by 18.9% for Second Quarter of FY22.

"It's been more than one and a half years since campuses are closed and now every business, every market, all government. offices are open but universities are still closed... The campus should be accessible and inclusive to all," said Akhil KM of the students outfit.

He alleged that the DU ádministration "doesn't want any students' intervention while implementing NEP".

"There are serious concerns regarding the fees also. The fees should be reduced since many of the facilities are not accessible to students. The students especially from backward and marginalised sections will not be able to study if this kind of situation continues," he said.

The university has approved the implementation of the National Education Policy from 2022-23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)