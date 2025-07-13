New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): A teenager was reported missing from Paryavaran Complex area in South Delhi's Mehrauli on July 7, police said on Sunday.

The teen, identified Sneha Debnath (19), went missing after a suspected suicide note indicated her plan to jump off Signature Bridge.

According to officials, Sneha's family found a note suggesting her intent to take her own life by jumping off the Signature Bridge.

Sneha was a student at Delhi University's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College. She was pursuing a B.Sc. Maths (Honours).

Later, an FIR was registered at Mehrauli Police Station under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Based on this information, the police immediately launched an investigation and the search operation is ongoing.

A cab driver confirmed during questioning that he had dropped Sneha at Signature Bridge on the same day. The technical surveillance also placed her last known location at the bridge.

Some eyewitnesses reported seeing a girl standing alone on the bridge. However, moments later, she appeared to be missing from sight.

The police has initiated a joint search operation with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police authorities. The search extended from Nigam Bodh Ghat to Noida along the Yamuna.

Her close friends revealed that she had been upset since the last few months and had dropped emails and WhatsApp messages on the morning of July 7.

As of now, an extensive search and investigation is ongoing to trace her. (ANI)

