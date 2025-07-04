New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Delhi University will begin the next phase of its undergraduate admissions process "in the coming week" by allowing candidates to fill in their preferences for courses and colleges after the results for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) were announced on Friday.

The academic session is scheduled to commence on August 1. Offering 79 undergraduate courses across 69 colleges, Delhi University has made available 71,624 seats this year.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi's Photo on Sanitary Pads: JDU Slams Congress for 'Ideological Bankruptcy' As Party's Unique Women-Centric Initiative Sparks Controversy.

An advisory issued by the university said, "The University of Delhi will open Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) in the coming week."

Its duration could be limited to a week, the university said and advised students to stay updated through the official admission portal -- https://admission.uod.ac.in.

Also Read | Jalna Shocker: Man Assaulted by Mob After He Confronts Them Over Objectionable Comments Against His Daughter in Maharashtra, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

The university has introduced greater flexibility in subject combinations. Many courses now allow either one language and three subjects or two languages and two subjects, and whichever combination yields the best CUET score will be considered.

The previous rule requiring at least 30 per cent in the CUET language paper for BSc (Hons) has been removed.

A new auto-accept feature has been added this year to ensure that students do not miss out on their allotted seats due to delays in acceptance.

According to the university, the CUET system has helped attract more students from small towns and diverse school boards, adding to the inclusivity of the university's student body.

The CUET-UG, which is a gateway to undergraduate admissions in the country, saw a record 13.5 lakh applications this year. The maximum candidates appeared for English (8.14 lakhs), followed by Chemistry (5.70 lakh) and General Test (6.59 lakh).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)