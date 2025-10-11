Balasore (Odisha) [India], October 11 (ANI): In a proactive move to assist the family of the medical student victim in the Durgapur gangrape case, senior IPS officer Pinak Mishra, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Eastern Range, Balasore, personally spoke to the victim's father to offer condolences and assure full cooperation.

A dedicated team, including a police officer and an administrative officer, will soon travel to Durgapur in West Bengal to support the victim's family.

At the same time, the DIG Balasore and the Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasore are maintaining close coordination with their counterparts in Durgapur Police to ensure smooth collaboration.

According to police sources, a second-year student of a private medical college in Durgapur, West Bengal, was allegedly gangraped.

The victim, who is from Jaleswar in Odisha, is undergoing medical examination, and an investigation is underway. Further details are awaited as authorities continue their probe.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi strongly condemned the incident, calling it "highly condemnable and painful."

In a post on X, Majhi urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure strict action against the accused as per the law.

"The unfortunate incident of gang rape involving an Odia student in Durgapur, West Bengal, is highly condemnable and painful. I am deeply shocked upon hearing this news. I strongly urge the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take exemplary action against the accused as per the law... I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim's family on behalf of the Odisha government," he stated.

According to the Odisha Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Mohan Charan Majhi has directed senior officials to take all necessary steps in coordination with the West Bengal Government. The Odisha Government will extend every possible assistance and support to the victim's family. (ANI)

