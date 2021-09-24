New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Delhi University acting Vice Chancellor P C Joshi on Friday laid the foundation stone for a student facilitation centre (East) in Surajmal Vihar here to help students from rural and far-off areas of the capital get their documents.

The facilitation centre is part of the DU's "University at your Door" initiative, under which similar centres are coming up at Fatehpur Beri, as well as Najafgarh and Bawana.

According to a statement, these facilitation centres were expected to be completed by the end of this year and would start functioning from January 2022. Each centre will have a built-up area of 120 square metre.

The facilitation centres will provide documents like marksheets, migration certificates, etc. to students at their nearby locations and guide them about university matters through inquiry counters.

"These centres, at the four corners of Delhi, will save students' energy and time. The university is also planning to open colleges and academic departments on these university lands in future,” the statement said.

