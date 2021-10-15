Chandigarh, Oct 15 (PTI) Huge effigies of demon king Ravana went up in flames as Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh joined the nation on Friday in celebrating Dussehra, marking the triumph of good over evil.

Effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran were set on fire and crackers burst at different places in the two states.

Also Read | Bihar Man Thrashed, Tonsured & Paraded Through Streets in Purnia District For Allegedly Cutting Power Supply To Village To Meet His Girlfriend.

However, in Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, crackers were not used in the effigies and sound effect of crackers was used digitally.

Festivities passed off peacefully amid tight security arrangements in different parts of Punjab and Haryana, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi BJP Launches 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' To Reach Out to Residents of Slum Clusters.

Celebrations at various places in the two states, including Mohali, Hoshiarpur, Phagwara, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula, were held.

Last year, Dussehra celebrations in Punjab and Haryana had remained subdued with no big functions being held in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)