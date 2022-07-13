New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The Delhi University Teachers' Association on Wednesday called on university colleges and departments to renew the appointment of ad hoc teachers for the 2022-2023 academic session.

This comes after many teachers raised concern over the new curriculum, Undergraduate Curriculum Framework-2022, saying it will lead to a massive displacement of teachers, especially those employed on an ad hoc basis.

In a letter to Delhi University colleges and heads of departments, the DUTA urged them to ensure rejoining of all ad hoc teachers who were teaching till the last day of the 2021-2022 academic session.

"DUTA appeals to you to ensure rejoining of all ad-hoc teachers who had been teaching in your college/department till the last day of academic session 2021-2022. You are requested to ensure that summer salary/(ex gratia payment us per Ordinance XI) is paid to them at the earliest," the letter read.

The DUTA also called for the implementation of a resolution passed by the university's Academic Council and Executive Council in March which states that any fluctuation in workload would not displace the existing temporary teachers till permanent appointments are made.

Last month, a few members of the Delhi University's Executive Council and Finance Committee wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and demanded that the wages of ad hoc teachers be credited "without any further delay".

