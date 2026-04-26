New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Pakistan on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, set to begin on May 4, as part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-2029 build-up ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in June.

Momina Riasat has earned her maiden call-up to the ODI side for this important assignment, according to the ICC.

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The side will be led by Fatima Sana, who will be aiming to bounce back after Pakistan's recent white-ball series defeat against South Africa, where they lost both the ODI and T20I series 2-1 during their tour.

Pakistan are currently placed fifth in the ICC Women's Championship 2025-2029 points table with two points after notching up a win in the ODI series against South Africa earlier this year.

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Zimbabwe will be on their maiden tour of Pakistan for the white-ball series and will arrive in Karachi on 29 April before training at the National Bank Stadium from 30 April to 3 May.

The second and third ODIs will be played on May 6 and May 9, respectively, followed by a three-match T20I series commencing on May 12. All the matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan women's ODI squad for the Zimbabwe series:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wicketkeeper), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab.

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe white-ball women's series Schedule:

1st ODI - May 3

2nd ODI - May 6

3rd ODI - May 9

1st T20I - May 12

2nd T20I - May 14

3rd T20I - May 15. (ANI)

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