New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The e-courts services project of the Department of Justice has won the Digital India Award 2020, officials said on Sunday.

The project has won the award in the category of "Excellence in Digital Governance" of a central ministry or department.

The award ceremony is likely to take place on December 30.

The e-courts project was conceptualised on the basis of the National Policy and Action Plan for Implementation of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Indian Judiciary-2005, submitted by the e-Committee of the Supreme Court with a vision to transform the judiciary.

The e-Courts Mission Mode Project is a pan-India initiative monitored and funded by the Department of Justice for district courts.

