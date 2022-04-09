Shillong, Apr 8 (PTI) An e-mail by an alleged member of a terror outfit threatening Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sagma and to blow up educational institutes in the state has spurred a search by the state police.

The e-mail was received by a media house here a few days ago and the police have launched a search to net those behind it, state special director general of police Idashisha Nongrang said on Friday.

He said the police has taken the e-mail from unverified person/persons seriously.

The sender in the e-mail has allegedly identified himself as an "armed cadre" of a terror outfit and claimed it was sent in "retaliation" against dearth of jobs in the state.

It threatened to blow up educational institutions, including the North Eastern Hill University here.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range) Davis N R Marak said that a case has been registered by the cyber wing and crime branch of the state police and both are investigating the matter.

“We are serious about any threat and we will seriously investigate into this case,” Marak told PTI.

Asked if the alleged terror group has any links with any armed militant outfit, he said it can be affirmed only on investigation.

The DIG said that instructions have been given to the superintendents of police to take precautionary steps for the security of the educational institutions.

The e-mail threatened that "bombs will go off every single week starting 1st May, 2022".

It also demanded the release of former MLA Julius Dorphang who is in jail after being convicted of raping a minor.

Dorphang, who was an erstwhile chairman of the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council, had committed the crime when he was an MLA.

