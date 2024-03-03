Jaipur, Mar 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Sunday said BJP won all 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state two consecutive times and this time each party candidate will go to Parliament winning by a margin of five lakh votes.

He said 60 per cent of the tickets for the Lok Sabha elections have been finalised and the remaining tickets will be decided upon soon.

Sharma, who was addressing an event held to mark the departure of LED raths for the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Patra,' said the party is sending LED raths to collect suggestions from people which will be included in the party's election manifesto.

A similar move had been carried out ahead of the latest assembly election in the state, he said.

"Just as we had prepared a 'sankalp patra' (manifesto) by taking suggestions from the general public for the assembly election, and we are trying to fulfil those promises, we are sending raths now for the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Sharma said the BJP has become the biggest party not just in the country but in the world because of the hard work of its workers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by listening to the workers, is working through village, booth level, mandal and fulfilling the needs of the people," he said.

BJP State President CP Joshi, in his turn, said the party is in the process of preparing a manifesto on the basis of suggestions of the common people.

After the event, the CM participated in the party's core committee meeting where discussions were held on the upcoming LS Polls.

Besides him and Joshi, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje, current deputy chief minister Diya Kumari, former party state president Satish Poonia, and party leader Rajendra Rathod were present in the meeting.

