New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke to his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud with a focus on bilateral strategic ties and the impact of the Ukraine conflict.

Jaishankar said the Ukraine conflict and its political, energy and economic fallout figured in the conversation.

"A good discussion with FM @FaisalbinFarhan of Saudi Arabia. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation and the Strategic Partnership Council's progress.

"Also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and its political, energy and economic fallout," the external affairs minister tweeted.

In reflection of their strategic ties, India and Saudi Arabia signed the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement in 2019 to coordinate on important issues and bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

Jaishankar also spoke to the Foreign Minister of Iceland Thordis K Gylfadottir and discussed a range of issues including the situation in Ukraine.

"A warm conversation today with FM @thordiskolbrun of Iceland. Underlined the importance of 50 years of diplomatic relations. Followed up on the recent India-Nordic Summit. Exchanged views on Ukraine," he tweeted.

The conversation between Jaishankar and Gylfadottir came over a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from the five Nordic countries including Iceland held a summit in Copenhagen.

At the summit, India and the Nordic countries expressed serious concern over the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

