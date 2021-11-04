Ayodhya (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Targeting previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that earlier public money used to be spent on land for 'kabristan' but under his BJP dispensation, funds are being used for upgrade of temples.

Addressing an event organised at the Ram Katha Park by the Uttar Pradesh government as part of Deepotsav celebrations, he also announced that beneficiaries of the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna will continue to get free ration till Holi next year.

He said the scheme, which was rolled out to provide free ration to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to expire in November this year but his government decided to extend it till Holi (March) next year as the "pandemic is not yet over."

Under this scheme, he said, beneficiaries will get salt, sugar, dal and oil along with wheat and rice.

Adityanath said his government's decision to extend the scheme will benefit 15 crore people of Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also launched 50 different projects worth Rs 661 crore.

Elections to the Uttar Pradesh assembly are due to be held early next year.

Targeting previous governments, Adityanath said, "Earlier the state's money used to be spent on land for kabristan. Today money is being spent on upgrade and facelift of temples."

The construction of a majestic Ram temple is underway in Ayodhya and various other projects are being implemented by the central government for facelift of 500 temples and other religious sites in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Of these, the work has been completed at more than 300 sites and the work in the remaining sites will be completed in the next two months, he said.

"This is the difference in thinking. Those in love with kabristan used to spend public money there, those who love 'dharma' (religion) and 'sanskriti' (culture) are spending the money on them," he said.

Talking about the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath trained guns at the Opposition parties who governed the state earlier, saying 30 years ago chanting of Jai Shri Ram was considered as a crime.

He said the construction of the Ram temple has finally begun after the prime minister laid its foundation last year, and gave the credit to the strength of democracy and people.

"Those who were firing at you 30 years ago, they are bowing before your strength," he said, adding "Ram united everybody. This is the power of Ram."

"No power in the world can now stop construction of the temple and its completion by 2023," he added.

The chief minister said Ayodhya has now emerged as "a new cultural city" before the world, and asserted that it will witness more development in the coming days. The city will attract tourists from all over the world, he added.

