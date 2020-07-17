Port Blair, Jul 17 (PTI) An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Reported Near Port Blair.

The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.

Also Read | JAC 12th Result 2020 Today: Jharkhand Board to Declare Class 12 Board Exam Results For Arts, Science and Commerce Online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)