Jaipur, Jul 21 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Jaipur on Friday.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses as the tremors were felt in parts of the city.

Also Read | Germany: Suspected Lioness on the Loose Outside Berlin.

According to the website of the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake struck at 4.09 am.

The Police Control Room said there is no immediate information about any loss of life or damage to property.

Also Read | Nagaland: All Seven NCP MLAs in State Extend Support to Faction Led by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)