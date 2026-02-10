Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) once again showcased its world-class management and long-term vision for Indian tennis with the successful hosting of the fifth edition of the L&T Mumbai Open 2026. The WTA 125 tournament, conducted to global standards and played in front of packed stands, underlined MSLTA's sustained commitment to elevating the quality of tennis experience for players and fans in India.

The week-long tournament brought together top international athletes and some of India's most promising players, delivering high-quality tennis and a vibrant atmosphere throughout the competition, according to an MSLTA press release. The strong spectator turnout during the finals reflected the growing popularity of the event, while international players praised the facilities, court conditions, and hospitality provided by MSLTA.

Thailand's Mananchaya Sawangkaew emerged as the Singles champion, improving on her runner-up finish from the previous edition. Speaking after her title win, Sawangkaew lauded the tournament organisers and the services provided by MSLTA. "The hospitality here has been excellent. MSLTA makes sure everything is taken care of, from practice courts to travel and accommodation. Especially the people here are so nice and welcoming, I am definitely coming here again next year to play the L&T Mumbai Open," she said.

The L&T Mumbai Open is a key pillar of MSLTA's broader strategy to provide international exposure to Indian players. Every year, MSLTA takes the lead in hosting international tournaments, including the ATP Challenger and the WTA 125 Challenger ( the only one in India), with an outlay of approximately Rs 3.5 crores. These tournaments attract top-ranked international players, offering Indian talent the opportunity to compete at a high level at home and earn valuable ATP and WTA points.

In addition to marquee events in Mumbai, MSLTA funds a strong calendar of international tournaments across Maharashtra. The association currently hosts six ITF events for men and women, one ITF Junior J100, and ATF Tour events across multiple districts, with an outlay of Rs 2 crores. This ensures that players from the state can experience world-class competition without leaving their home state, while also creating valuable professional opportunities for young officials and tournament staff.

MSLTA also continues to play a proactive role in supporting Indian players through the strategic allocation of wild cards at international tournaments. By providing Indian players with direct entry into main draws and qualifying events, the association helps them gain crucial ranking points and compete against higher-ranked opponents.

At the national level, MSLTA funds a robust domestic circuit by providing financial assistance to district associations and affiliated clubs. Maharashtra remains home to three of India's most prestigious junior National tournaments, hosted annually in Mumbai, Kolhapur, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Through its extensive network of affiliated clubs and gymkhanas, MSLTA conducts AITA-recognised Championship Series, Super Series, National Series, and Men's and Women's tournaments, ensuring a continuous calendar of competitive opportunities for players across the state.

Grassroots development remains central to MSLTA's philosophy. The association conducts more than 20 Maharashtra State Ranking Tournaments exclusively for Under-10 players every year across major A, B, and C cities, making it one of the most active state associations in grassroots tennis. A structured Under-10 circuit, supported by regular ranking updates and specialised camps, allows young players to be monitored physically and mentally by experts, while being introduced to key aspects such as nutrition, fitness, and mental toughness at an early age.

On the occasion, MSLTA President Prashant Sutar said, "The successful hosting of the L&T Mumbai Open once again reflects MSLTA's commitment to building a sustainable and competitive tennis ecosystem. Over the years, we have focused on creating world-class platforms for players at every level and we will continue to invest in international tournaments and long-term initiatives. With the consistent success of the Mumbai Open, our ambition now is to take the next step and bring a WTA 250 tournament to Mumbai, which would further strengthen our presence on the global tennis calendar and provide greater opportunities for our players at home."

MLSTA Secretary Sunder Iyer spoke on similar lines and said, "At MSLTA, our focus has always been on expanding international exposure for Indian players while helping grassroot players turn professional. Alongside this, we have made significant improvements to the MSLTA venue in terms of infrastructure, player facilities, and tournament operations. We will continue working on developing the venue so that it evolves into a major hub for future international tennis tournaments in India, capable of hosting more global events and supporting the long-term growth of the sport." (ANI)

