Churachandpur, November 5: An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 jolted Manipur's Churachandpur on Sunday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology (NSC), the earthquake occurred at 5:42 pm on Sunday. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 05-11-2023, 17:42:04 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.73, Depth: 30 Km,Location: Churachandpur, Manipur, India," NCS said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolted Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya at 1 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The NCS further said that the epicentre of the quake was 215 km north of Ayodhya at a depth of 10 km. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Near Churachandpur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on May 11, 2023, 01:07:22 IST, Lat: 28.73 & Long: 82.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 215km N of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," it said. Major Earthquake in Himalayan Region Soon? Experts Warn Against Active Seismic Belt as Magnitude 6.4 Quake Jolts Nepal.

Earlier on Friday, tremors were felt in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and some other parts of north India as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal.

