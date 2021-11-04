Bishnupur (Manipur) [India], November 4 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit near Moirang of Manipur on Thursday morning.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 52 kilometres and 57 kilometres South-Southeast of Moirang.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-11-2021, 06:00:55 IST, Lat: 24.02 & Long: 94.00, Depth: 52 Km ,Location: 57km SSE of Moirang, Manipur, India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

