Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], January 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale hit the Ukhrul area of Manipur on Friday, National Centre For Seismology said.

The quake struck at a depth of 55 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 13:59:06 IST, Lat: 24.35 & Long: 94.61, Depth: 55 Km,Location: 66km SSE of Ukhrul, Manipur, India," tweeted NCS.

