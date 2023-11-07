New Delhi, November 7: An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC). Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi, Other Parts of North India After Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Hits Nepal.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 5:32 am on Monday and at a depth of 10 km. Earthquake in Uttarakhand: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Jolts Pithoragarh, No Casualty Reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 07-11-2023, 05:32:24 IST, Lat: 8.55 & Long: 90.93, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the NCS said in a post on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)