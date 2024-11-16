Mahesana (Gujarat) [India], November 15 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was recorded in the Mahesana district of Gujarat on Friday.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was recorded in the Mahesana district of Gujarat.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Raj Thackeray Promises ‘Glorious’ State if MNS Comes to Power.

The earthquake was felt at Latitude 23.71 N and Longitude 72.30 E, and at a depth of 10 KM. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)