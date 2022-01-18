Ngopa (Mizoram) [India], January 18 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the richer scale struck in Mozoram's Ngopa, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Tuesday.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 15 km and occurred at 7:52 am at 46 km east-northeast of Ngopa.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 07:52:14 IST, Lat: 24.07 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 46km ENE of Ngopa, Mizoram," NCS said.

Earlier today, an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the richer scale jolted Basar in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

