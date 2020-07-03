New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The national capital on Friday was jolted by tremors of an earthquake. In July, Delhi was hit with a quake for the first time this year.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had an epicentre 63 km southwest of Gurugram, Haryana.

The earthquake struck at 7:00:48 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

The shocks lasted for a few seconds.

Tremors were felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida and Ghaziabad as well.

On May 29, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale with an epicentre in Rohtak, Haryana.

On May 15, Delhi was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter Scale hit 13km NW of New Delhi and earlier on May 10 a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit the capital with an epicentre near Northeast Delhi's Wazirpur area."

The same area was also the epicentres of the earthquakes of magnitudes 3.5 and 2.7 respectively which hit on April 12 and April 13. (ANI)

