Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Earthquakes of up to a magnitude of 3.3 occurred about 70 kms north-northeast of Bengaluru on Wednesday morning, National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India", the NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 & Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka", NCS said in another tweet.

