New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): With Turkey and Azerbaijan expressing open support to Pakistan despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Islamabad's acts of aggression against India, EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman Nishant Pitti has urged people not to use travel "to empower those who don't stand with us", noting that "travel is a powerful tool".

Backing his appeal with data, Nishant Pitti asked if "we should fuel tourism and economy" of countries that openly support Pakistan.

In a post on X, Nishant Pitti said that last year 2,87,000 Indians visited Turkey and 2,43,000 visited Azerbaijan and noted that tourism drives the economy of the two countries.

He said every rupee spent abroad is a vote and Indians should spend it where "our values are respected".

"Travel is a powerful tool. Let's not use it to empower those who don't stand with us. Last year: * 287,000 Indians visited Turkey & * 243,000 visited Azerbaijan Tourism drives their economies: * Turkey: 12% of GDP | 10% of jobs * Azerbaijan: 7.6% of GDP | 10% of jobs," he said.

"When these nations openly support Pakistan, should we fuel their tourism and their economies? Every rupee we spend abroad is a vote. Let's spend it where our values are respected. Jai Hind," he added.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have rallied behind Pakistan despite its support to cross-border terrorism against India and its aggression after the Indian Armed Forces struck terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Twenty-six people were killed in the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Indian Armed Forces have responded "proportionately, adequately, and responsibly" to Pakistan's provocative and escalatory actions targeting Indian cities and civilian infrastructure in addition to some military targets on the night of May 8.

Azerbaijan, in its statement on India-Pakistan tensions, has echoed the Pakistani line.

Turkey expressed its solidarity with Pakistan and supported Islamabad's proposal for an international investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack.

Turkey has also supplied military weapons to Pakistan.

On May 8 night, drone intrusions were attempted by Pakistan from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with approximately 300 to 400 drones. Indian Armed Forces brought down a number of these drones using kinetic and non-kinetic means. The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions were to test the AD systems and gather intelligence.

While forensic examination of the drone debris is being undertaken, preliminary reports suggest them to be of 'Asisguard Songar' of Turkey.

India has said that the Pahalgam terror attack was "original escalation" by Pakistan and it responded through precise strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK through Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

