Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Following are top stories from the eastern region at 5 pm. CAL1 BH-SHATRUGHAN What matters is clarity as to who must be stopped from returning as PM: Shatrughan Sinha

Patna: It is pointless to fret over who would be the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition, since what matters is clarity as to who must be stopped from returning as PM, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha said. CAL5 ELECTIONS-MEGHALAYA-CONG Corruption of NPP-led govt in Meghalaya encouraged by BJP: Cong

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis Will Have Impact on G20; but We Trust Indian Presidency to Make Proceedings … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

Shillong: Accepting Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusation that the Meghalaya government is "one of the most corrupt" in the country, the Congress alleged that the BJP has “encouraged” such a state of affairs in the northeastern state. CAL6 WB-EXAMINEE-ELEPHANT ATTACK Madhyamik candidate dies in elephant attack on way to examination centre

Bagdogra (WB): A Madhyamik candidate died on Thursday, the first day of the class ten board examination, in an elephant attack at Maharajghat in West Bengal on his way to the centre, police said. CAL7 WB-DARJEELING-GORKHALAND Fresh movement for Gorkhaland brewing in Darjeeling

Also Read | PM Modi Expresses Delight at Widespread Interest in ‘Aadi Mahotsav’. For More Details … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Darjeeling/Kolkata: Pro-Gorkhaland units in the Darjeeling Hills, including the GJM and the Hamro Party, have indicated that a fresh movement will be launched to press for separate statehood ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. CAL8 CONG-KHERA 2ND LD DETAIN Cong leader Pawan Khera arrested for remarks against PM Modi

GuwahatI/New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera was Thursday arrested by the Assam Police at the national capital's airport after being deplaned from a Delhi-Raipur flight in connection with his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CAL9 WB-ADENOVIRUS-DEATH Girl dies of Adenovirus in city

Kolkata: A 13-year-old girl died at a city hospital due to health complications that developed after being infected with Adenovirus, an official said on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)