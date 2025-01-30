New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday lashed out at the Election Commission (EC) and Delhi Police for reaching his Kapurthala House residence here for a "raid", accusing them of trying to "defame" the Punjabis at the behest of the BJP.

In a post on X, Mann also alleged that the EC was not seeing "open distribution" of money by the BJP in the run-up to the Delhi polls and was trying to raid his residence instead.

Also Read | India Likely To Launch Its Own Safe, Secure and Affordable AI Model Within 6 Months: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

An election official said the team was at Mann's residence to conduct a search following a complaint of money distribution from Kapurthala House but it was not being allowed to enter.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Understanding Fitment Factor and Expected Salary Hike for Central Government Employees From Level 1 to 10.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)