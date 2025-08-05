Patna (Bihar) [India], August 5 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of India (EC) should answer for "several voters who have been left out" in the draft electoral rolls in Bihar.

He also said that he will respond to EC's notice which was sent to him over a voter ID he showed in a press conference. The EC had said that the voter ID was not officially issued.

"A response will be given. What is the big deal? Election Commission should tell us about several voters who have been left out," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

"Names of 50 people from the same household have been added. There are several such discrepancies by the Election Commission. We will send the same to the Election Commission and present our side before the Court," he said.

A complaint has been filed against Tejashwi Yadav at Digha Police Station in Patna, alleging that he holds two Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs). The complaint was submitted by an advocate, Rajiv Ranjan, who has requested that appropriate legal action be initiated.

On Monday, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at Tejashwi Yadav and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Election Commission of India amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, accusing them of spreading "lies and confusion".

He stated that ECI, a constitutional body, will pursue legal action against comments made by Tejashwi Yadav.

"Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav only lie and spread confusion. While lying about SIR (Special Intensive Revision), he lied about his own voter ID. This (ECI) is a Constitutional institution, but they did not spare this either; they criticised it. Someone who considers himself a future CM - if Tejashwi Yadav speaks such petty lies and spreads confusion, then that institution will definitely take the legal route," Singh told reporters in Patna.

His remarks come days after Tejashwi Yadav alleged that his EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number has been "changed."

Yadav had further raised concerns over his name missing from the electoral roll, questioning how he would contest the upcoming elections. Despite possessing a valid EPIC number, Yadav claimed that his name could not be traced in the voters' list, sparking allegations of irregularities in the electoral process. (ANI)

