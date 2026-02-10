Palghar, February 10: International shooter, Sambhaji Shivaji Patil, 27, died on the spot in a horrific car accident near Manor in Palghar, officials said on Tuesday. Patil was travelling from Pune to Gujarat when the speeding Fortuner collided with a heavy vehicle from behind on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The impact destroyed the SUV. Noida Accident: 22-Year-Old Blinkit Delivery Executive Crushed to Death as Auto Overturns Onto E-Scooter After Car Collision.

Patil's companion, 22-year-old Yash Prashant Choudhary, was seriously injured in the accident. Further details are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)