New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) is likely to announce the schedule of assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday, said sources.

According to sources, EC will hold a press briefing this afternoon where it is expected to announce the dates for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

The press conference will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The term of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will end in January next year, while that of Gujarat in February 2023.

The top officials of the Election Commission recently visited the two poll-bound states to take stock of preparedness. (ANI)

