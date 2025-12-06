Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule for Kerala by one week in view of the upcoming local body polls in the state.

According to the ECI, the new enumeration period in the state has been extended till December 18, pushing it back from the earlier date of December 11. The draft electoral roll will be published by December 23, after which claims and objections can be filed till January 22, 2026.

The final electoral roll will now be published on February 21, 2026, instead of February 14, 2026.

This came after the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider whether it is required to defer the exercise of filling and submission of enumeration forms, as part of the Election Commission's ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Kerala.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued the order on certain pleas filed by political parties in Kerala that have challenged the SIR process, alleging that it is causing an impediment to ongoing local body elections in the state.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary of Kerala, the ECI on Friday (December 5) said, "The Chief Secretary, Kerala has submitted that due to ongoing LSGI elections, the political party workers are actively involved in the election process and their services could not be effectively utilized by the political for SIR related activities. He requested for extension of enumeration phase of SIR by one week."

"The Commission, after carefully taking due note of the submission made by the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala has decided to revise the SIR schedule for the State of Kerala by extending the relevant dates by one week (as per the attached revised schedule)," it added.

The statement further reads, "The Government of Kerala approached Hon'ble Supreme Court for deferment of SIR in light of Local Self Governance Institutions (LSGI) elections in the State. Hon'ble Supreme Court permitted the State of Kerala to submit a request-cum-proposal to the Election Commission of India outlining all the reasons why the last date for submission of the enumeration forms may be required to be extended by about a week or so. Election Commission of India will consider this request objectively and sympathetically and pass an appropriate order within the next two days."

"Government of Kerala has referred the above-mentioned order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court and has made a request to the Commission to extend the schedule of enumeration phase of SIR in the State of Kerala. The Election Commission today held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Kerala and Chief Electoral Offer, Kerala to discuss the request of the State of Kerala," it added.

The poll body had recently revised the date of the second phase of SIR in nine states and three union territories.

On November 30, the ECI announced a revised schedule for the ongoing SIR, and under the revised timeline, the qualifying date for enrolment was extended to January 1, 2026. The final electoral roll, which was earlier scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026, will now be released on February 14, 2026, for the remaining states/UTs except Kerala. (ANI)

