New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to the Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra for allegedly camouflaging political advertisements in newspapers as news reports.

The Election Commission said that a complaint was received against Congress which stated that advertisements in a newspaper have been presented in a manner so as to look like newspaper headlines in an attempt to give credibility to a purely political campaign in the guise of news.

EC has asked the state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra to respond to the notice by 3 pm on Thursday.

"I am directed to seek your explanation on the said complaint by 3 PM tomorrow and, inthe interim, refrain from utilizing this format, content, language and placement of advertisement, which as per your own party's complaint of March 28, 2021, violates the spirit of the RP Act, 1951 and MCC, both designed to ensure a level playing field for all stakeholders," EC Secretary Ashwani Mohal said in the notice.

The poll body said that it expects all national political parties to abide by their own assessment and concerns with respect to the format, content, location, and language of the political advertisement without an evident visual or content mark to identify them as such, and, so as not to confuse the electors' minds as if they are independent news items.

"Political advertisements by political parties and other stakeholders should not be masqueraded as news," EC said.

Rajasthan is set for assembly polls on November 25, with votes to be counted on December 3.

Of the 200 assembly seats, 199 will be contested on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the passing of the Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh KoonarIn 2018, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73.

Gehlot assumed the CM position with the support of BSP MLAs and Independents. (ANI)

