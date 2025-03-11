New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): After the Election Commission proposed an interaction with party presidents and senior leaders of political parties to further strengthen electoral processes, Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday said that the apex poll body had lost its neutrality during former Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar's tenure and is now taking corrective steps.

Speaking to ANI, Tagore claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to take control of a neutral organisation.

"The ECI is under pressure, and the neutral organisation lost its neutrality during Rajeev Kumar's tenure. Now, they are taking corrective steps. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the fake voter list in Parliament. BJP and Central government want to take control of a neutral organisation," he said.

Reacting to the Election Commission's initiative, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant said that the electoral body talks about the laws but remains tight-lipped about Maharashtra.

"Can we believe the Election Commission? ECI did not recognise the Shiv Sena party. EC talks about laws. Under which law was the name Shiv Sena given to them? ECI has not been able to speak about Maharashtra yet," Sawant told ANI.

Congress MP Rajani Patil welcomed the ECI's step and said, "We welcome this. It will be better if no suspicions remain against the Election Commission."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited suggestions from all national and state political parties by April 30, to address any unresolved electoral issues at the level of Electoral Registration Officers (ERO), District Election Officers (DEO), or Chief Electoral Officers (CEO).

In a letter issued to political parties, the Commission also proposed an interaction with party presidents and senior leaders to further strengthen electoral processes in line with established laws.

This comes amid the Opposition parties have questioned the electoral process and voter list manipulation.

Earlier today, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) delegation arrived at the Election Commission Office in Delhi. On March 6, a delegation of the Trinamool Congress met Election Commission officials in Kolkata regarding their complaints about the same Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday stated that the House needs to discuss the issue of voters list.

He said, "Question is being raised on the voter list in every states. In Maharashtra, questions were raised on black and white voter list. The entire opposition is just saying that there should be a discussion on the voter's list." (ANI)

