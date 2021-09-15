New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Bihar-based Patliputra Builders Limited, the Managing Director in a money laundering case registered in 2014, informed the ED officer.

The accused was identified as Anil Kumar Singh who was later produced before a special PMLA court in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday where the accused was remanded for five-day in ED custody.

"Singh was held under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002,", the ED officer said.

According to the officer, "The accused arrested for non-cooperation and not divulging any truth or information during the investigation procedure."

"The ED initiated an investigation in the case on the basis of three First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by Bihar Police in 2014," the ED officer stated.

Bihar Police have also filed different charge sheets in the case under sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Arms Act, 1959 against Singh.

A person was accused in the FIRs for "defalcation of public money and non-allotment of flats to the buyers even after receiving money for allotment of flats", the officer said.

In the investigation, the ED investigator identified the proceeds of crime and quantified Rs 6 crore, the officer further added. (ANI)

