New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested five people after it carried out raids in various cities of Punjab in a money laundering case linked to alleged drugs trafficking, possession of illegal arms and ammunition and extortion, officials said on Thursday.

It has also seized Indian and foreign currency and fixed deposits worth about Rs 6.25 crore besides arms and ammunition after searches were conducted by its teams on August 8 at 17 locations in Chandigarh, Panchkula, Zirakpur and SAS Nagar, Mohali, they said.

Also Read | PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: People of Country Have No Confidence in Congress, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anil Bhalla, his sons Akash Bhalla and Sahil Bhalla, Nirmal Singh and Narinder Khillan were arrested on Wednesday and they were produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday, the federal agency said in a statement.

The court sent the five to ED custody till August 17, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Cabbie Driver, Who Assaulted Woman for Boarding His Cab Mistakenly, Arrested by Police; Blames Her 'Rudeness'.

The money laundering case stems from 21 FIRs filed by the Panchkula (Haryana) Police against Anil Bhalla and others on charges of their alleged involvement in illicit drug dealings, possessing illegal arms and ammunition and threatening people, and extortion.

"Highly incriminating material and digital devices related to the above mentioned organised crime, Indian and foreign currency and fixed deposit receipts valued at Rs 6.25 crore have been seized, apart from arms and ammunition," the ED said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)