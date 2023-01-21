Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh for his alleged involvement in teachers recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Ghosh, was first detained on Saturday morning by ED sleuths following overnight search operations at his Chinar Park apartment and then arrested, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Cold Morning in National Capital, Max Temperature Likely to Settle at 22 Degrees Celsius.

"We have arrested Kuntal Ghosh this morning for not cooperating with our officers investigating his involvement in illegal appointments in teachers recruitment scam. We will produce him at a city court today," the officer told PTI.

Several documents and a diary were also seized from Ghosh's twin flats during the search operations by the ED which started on Friday morning, he added.

Also Read | Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Statehood Day of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya.

Incidentally, Ghosh has also been summoned by CBI officials for his alleged role in the same scam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)