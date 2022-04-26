New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Assets worth Rs 8.67 crore have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged forgery in a Pune-based Muslim religious trust, the ED said on Tuesday.

The federal agency issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for attachment of a Rs 1.50 crore worth residential apartment in Pune and Rs 7.17 crore deposited in the bank account of Tabut Inam Endowment Trust (TIET).

The ED said in a statement that the money laundering case stems from an earlier FIR and chargesheet of the Pune Police filed against the accused persons for "claiming compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crore against the acquisition of land of TIET by submitting fabricated documents to deputy collector, land acquisition office No-13 and impersonating as office bearers of TIET."

Probe found, it said, the accused like Imtiyaz Mohd Hussain, Chand Ramzan Mulani, Satish Rajguru, Santosh Kamble and others in "connivance" with Mohd Ishraque Khan alias Zarif Khan made "fake and fabricated" documents of TIET.

"They also forged the signatures of various persons who were shown as trustees of TIET in their fake documents and opened a bank account in the name of TIET by using the said fabricated documents," the ED said.

A compensation amount of Rs 8.67 crore was credited in the bank account of TIET opened by the accused and was subsequently "diverted" for purchase of the residential flat and personal gains, it alleged.

According to the police complaint of last year, part of the land owned by the trust (registered with the Waqf board) based in Pune's Mulshi area had been acquired by the state government for the Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park phase IV.

When the trust failed to get compensation, it contacted the Waqf Board, following which the alleged misappropriation came to light, the police had said.

