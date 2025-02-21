New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has attached residential properties worth about Rs 1 crore as part of a disproportionate assets case-linked money-laundering investigation against a former CBI DSP.

Rajeev Kumar Rishi, the former deputy superintendent of police of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was first booked by his own organisation under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ED said in a statement.

According to the statement, it was alleged that Rishi had acquired "disproportionate" assets of Rs 1.44 crore in his name and in the name of his family members during the check period between November 9, 2012 and January 14, 2021. This was 113.36 per cent more than his legitimate income during the said period, the ED said.

The officer could not be contacted immediately for a response on the allegations levelled against him by the ED.

The former CBI officer "utilised" the bank accounts of his family members, including his wife, to channel and integrate "illicit" funds acquired by him into the acquisition of various immovable properties.

The "proceeds of crime" generated by Rishi during his tenure as a public servant are concealed within the assets held by him and have also been spent towards personal and family expenditure during the check period, according to the ED.

An order was issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach two residential premises worth Rs 1.05 crore of the officer and his wife located in Delhi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, the federal agency said.

