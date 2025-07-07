New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Nine residential units worth Rs 14 crore of a retired IAS officer, who served as a principal secretary to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, have been attached as part of a probe into a disproportionate assets case against him, the Enforcement Directorate said on Monday.

A provisional order for attachment of these properties located in Chandigarh, Delhi and Gurugram was issued on June 30 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal agency said in a statement.

The total value of these two houses and seven apartments belonging to retired IAS officer M L Tayal are worth Rs 14.06 crore, it said.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR which alleged that Tayal, while serving as the principal secretary to the then Haryana chief minister (Hooda) from March 6, 2005 to October 31, 2009, and his family members amassed assets "disproportionate" to their known sources of income.

Tayal also served as a member of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) from November 30, 2009 to December 31, 2014.

The ED investigated the income-tax records and stock market dealings of Tayal, his wife Savita Tayal and son Kartik Tayal as part of the probe.

During the check period (2006-2014), the accused acquired "disproportionate" assets worth Rs 14.06 crore using proceeds of crime generated through illegal gratification, the ED alleged.

