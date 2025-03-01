New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office arrested Sukhvinder Singh Kharour and Dimple Kharour in connection with a money laundering case against Vuenow Marketing Services, related entities and persons, a release said.

The duo were nabbed on February 28 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a money laundering investigation against M/s Vuenow Marketing Services Ltd and related entities and persons.

Specific intelligence was gathered by ED that Sukhvinder Singh Kharour and Dimple Kharour were trying to fly out of India to escape from the investigation, however, due to an active Look out Circular (LoC) against them, they were detained at IGI Airport, New Delhi and later on, both were arrested under section 19 of PMLA.

Both of the accused persons were produced before the Special Court (PMLA), Jalandhar, who granted 10 days custody of Sukhvinder Kharour and 5 days custody of Dimple Kharour on ED remand till March 10 and March 5, respectively.

ED initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, by Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) Police, Uttar Pradesh.

ED investigation revealed that Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, the CEO and founder of Vuenow Group 'mastermind' of the scam who in connivance with his close associates orchestrated a multi-thousand crore Rupees 'Cloud Particle Scam' where hard-earned money of the general public (investors) was siphoned off by the accused persons for their personal gains.

The underlying business of cloud particle, based on the sale and leaseback model (SLB model) was found substantively non-existent and grossly overstated to cheat the investors, the ED said.

The proceeds of Crime (POC) amounting to Rs 3558 Crore (approx. ascertained so far) generated out of criminal activities were utilised for other than business purposes and further diverted by M/s VMSL and group companies in giving high commissions to the channel partners, purchase of various luxurious vehicles, gold and diamonds, routing of funds to the tune of hundreds of crores through shell entities and investment in properties.

Further, POC to the tune of crores of rupees was diverted into the personal bank accounts of Dimple Kharour and to various entities, viz., Kharour Films LLP, Fruitchaat Entertainment Pvt.& AvniI T Infra Ventures Ltd, in which she is a Director/partner, however, these companies do not have any relation with the cloud particle business.

Earlier, searches were also conducted at various premises of M/s Vuenow Marketing Services Ltd and related entities under provisions of PMLA on November 26, 2024, January 17, and February 24, 2025, Properties worth Rs 178.12 crore approximately were attached vide Provisional Attachment Order dated February 6, and one accused Arif Nisar was arrested on February 24.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

