New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday launched raids at 18 locations across Chhattisgarh in connection with an alleged Rs 500 crore medical supply scam involving Mokshit Corporation and senior officials of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation (CGMSC) and Directorate of Health Services (DHS), officials said.

The searches are being carried out at the premises linked to some CGMSC and DHS officials, medical suppliers and others in Raipur, Durg and adjoining places, they said.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline: Who Can Apply, Documents Required and How To Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance Before July 31.

The ED is investigating suspected violations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The action is against alleged irregularities in purchases of medical equipment and reagent chemicals in 2023, through collusion with CGMSC officals that caused a loss of Rs 550 crore to the state exchequer.

Also Read | UPI Payments via Biometrics: NPCI Plans Face ID and Fingerprint Authentication for Seamless Digital Payments Without PIN.

Once the rate contract was secured, officials said, the accused allegedly further manipulated DHS and CGMSC officials to issue purchase orders amounting to approximately Rs 500 crore.

The raids aim to unearth evidence of financial irregularities, fraudulent procurement practices, and the alleged nexus between private entities and public officials in the state's healthcare procurement system. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)