Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday raided multiple locations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula and a location in Himachal Pradesh as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged fake refund scam in the HUDA, official sources said.

Around 18 premises in these cities are being searched by the officials of the federal probe agency, they said.

A location in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district is also being covered.

The probe pertains to a ED case, registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), linked to an alleged Rs 70 crore fake refund scam in the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), the sources said.

HUDA is now known as 'Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran'.

The role of at least six officials of the HUDA is under scanner of the agency.

