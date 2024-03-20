New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed on Wednesday that it had seized gold jewellery weighing 1,672.8 grams worth Rs 12.5 lakh in a case against Muhammed Hafeez, a close friend of the general secretary of Karnataka Youth Congress.

According to the federal agency, Hafeez and his associates indulged in offences of cheating by impersonation, misappropriation of funds, forgery and fabrication of documents and extracted money worth Rs 108.73 crore from his in-laws to meet an unlawful demand for more dowry.

Also Read | BPSC Paper Leak: Bihar TRE 3 Exam Cancels After Question Paper Leak.

ED's Zonal office in Kochi seized the assets during a massive search operation conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at nine locations across Kerala, Karnataka and Goa on March 14, 15, and 16. The seizure was part of a case against Hafiz and others.

"During a search, gold jewellery weighing 1672.8 Grams, Indian currency worth Rs. 12.5 lakh, seven mobile phones and various incriminating documents were seized," said the agency.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tamil Nadu's Ruling DMK Vows To Repeal CAA if INDIA Bloc Is Voted to Power.

It added that a freezing order for the balances and fixed deposits worth Rs 4.4 crore lying in the bank accounts of the accused was also issued during the search.

The ED initiated an investigation based on the First Information Report registered by Kerala Police, Goa Police and Karnataka Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, wherein it is alleged that Muhammed Hafeez and his associates indulged in offences of cheating by impersonation, misappropriation of funds, forgery and fabrication of documents and extracted money worth Rs. 108.73 crore from his in-laws to meet an unlawful demand for more dowry.

"During the search proceedings, it was revealed that Muhammed Hafeez was using a vehicle displaying the official protocol sticker issued by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in the name NA Haris, MLA of Shanti Nagar constituency, Bangalore," the agency said.

"It was revealed that the said vehicle was purchased by Muhammed Haris Nalapad, son of NA Haris, but registered in the name of Nafih Muhammed Naser, who is a close relative and political aid of NA Haris, MLA and cousin to Muhammed Haris Nalapad. Muhammed Haris Nalapad is presently serving as the General Secretary of the Karnataka Youth Congress and is a close friend of Muhammed Hafeez," the ED added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)