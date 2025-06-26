Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate's Chandigarh Zone seized two vehicles worth around Rs 32 lakh, over 40 bank accounts, fixed deposits, and three lockers linked to Assistant Drug Controller in Dharamshala, Nishant Sareen, and his family.

The searches were carried out on June 22-23 at seven places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab in a case related to misuse of position, corruption, and bribery.

As per the statement from Enforcement Directorate, "Enforcement Directorate's Chandigarh Zone has seized two vehicles worth approximately Rs 32 lakhs, more than 40 bank accounts and Fixed Deposit receipts and three lockers belonging to Nishant Sareen (presently posted as Assistant Drug Controller, Dharamshala) and his family members during searches conducted on June 22-23 at seven residential, commercial premises and Government office located in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab in a case related to misuse of official position for personal benefits and corruption and bribery while being posted as Assistant Drug Controller, Baddi, Himachal Pradesh."

The ED also found over 60 unaccounted liquor bottles at his home in New Chandigarh.

