New Delhi/Srinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Brother of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital on Thursday for questioning in a money laundering case, officials said on Wednesday.

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, who was a tourism minister in his sister's cabinet, has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of the case here on Thursday and get his statement recorded under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: 3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Kulgam.

The investigation, they said, pertains to some funds allegedly received by him in his accounts from some Kashmir-based businesses.

Reacting to this, Mehbooba Mufti told PTI that it was a political vendetta against her. "The moment I raise my voice against any wrongdoing, there is a summon waiting for someone from my family. This time it was my brother," she told PTI here.

Also Read | Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: 28 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan Via Kartarpur Corridor on 1st Day of Its Reopening.

Mehbooba Mufti, who has herself been questioned by the ED in the past in connection with another money laundering case, said that she has been protesting against the killing of innocent civilians in the outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday.

Four people were killed in the outskirts of the city on Monday by the Army and police, which dubbed them "terrorists" and "harbourers of terrorists". However, the families of these people have contested the claims, saying that they were innocent people.

Police's contradictory statements in the case have also raised eyebrows prompting political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, to stage protests against it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)