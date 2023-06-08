Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday served a notice to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, summoning him to appear before its sleuths on June 13 in connection with the central agency's probe into the primary school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The notice was served hours after Banerjee's wife Rujira was grilled by the agency for nearly four hours in connection with the coal pilferage case.

"Abhishek Banerjee has been asked to appear before our officers on June 13 at our city office at 11 am. We have called him for questioning for the alleged illegal appointments in different state-run and -aided schools," an ED official told PTI.

One ED official went to Banerjee's residence, 'Santiniketan', on Harish Mukherjee Road in the southern part of Kolkata, to serve the summons, he said.

Incidentally, the TMC MP was grilled by CBI officers at their Kolkata office for over nine hours on May 20 in connection with their investigation into the primary school jobs scam.

