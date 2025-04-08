Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate searches against the family of Tamil Nadu minister and senior DMK leader K N Nehru continued for the second day on Tuesday, with the federal probe agency taking his businessman brother K N Ravichandran to its office for questioning, official sources said.

The action was launched on Monday at multiple locations in Chennai, Tiruchirappalli and Coimbatore.

The searches are continuing and Ravichandran has been taken to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Chennai for recording of his statement, the sources said.

The probe pertains to an alleged Rs 22 crore worth bank loan fraud linked to a real-estate entity named TVH Group, promoted by Ravichandran, the sources said earlier.

The CBI filed an FIR in this case in 2021.

K N Nehru is the minister for municipal administration in the Tamil Nadu government.

The premises of the minister, whose son Arun Nehru is a Lok Sabha MP, were also covered in the raids.

The ED is also investigating loan funds allegedly routed to a trust "controlled" by the family, as per the sources.

They said some more financial transactions and "complaints" filed against the realty group are under the agency scanner.

Premises linked to the probe in Tiruchirappalli, the home city of K N Nehru, were covered on Monday.

Reacting to the searches, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy on Monday slammed the BJP-led Centre, alleging that the "ED is an ally of the BJP, just like the parties of Chandrababu Naidu (TDP) and Nitish Kumar (JD-U)".

"We regard the ED as its (BJP) ally and nothing more," Regupathy told reporters, terming the agency a "non-political partner".

