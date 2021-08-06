New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) The leader of opposition in the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday claimed that the EDMC has issued a "circular" on classifying various departments into two opposite categories, and sought its immediate removal.

At a press conference, AAP councillor and LoP Manoj Kumar Tyagi alleged that the move to classify the departments into 'urgent' and 'non-urgent' categories was done to "aid corrupt practices" in the civic body.

There was no immediate reaction from the mayor or other EDMC leaders from the ruling party.

In a statement issued by his office, Tyagi was quoted as saying that the "circular" was issued to divide the departments into two categories, with public health, finance, DEMS (department of environment and management services) and engineering departments being not put in "urgent" category, which should have been done.

"Neither the NDMC or SDMC has issued such a circular. So, I demand that this circular be immediately withdrawn," he said.

